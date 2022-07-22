NHS managers in Cornwall have set up a special unit to support people who keep using emergency services for non-emergencies.

The High Intensity User (HIU) service has been launched to help people to get help elsewhere and reduce pressure on 999 services.

NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) commissioned the service to reduce demand in the hope the new unit can perform interventions and provide "access the right support".

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), external, one woman in Cornwall called emergency services 342 times in one month and another went to A&E every other day just to feel safe.

The ICB said: “It is evident that a significant proportion of people who are high intensity users live in areas of significant socio-economic deprivation, often living with one or more long-term health conditions with history of neglect and or abuse in the earlier stages of their lives."

It explained the service acted as an example "where relationship building, with individuals and across systems, works to address the root causes of repeated health crises".

"Consequently, high intensity users can get stuck in the system, accounting for a greater proportion of NHS spend than others,” it said.

A report detailing its work will go before Cornwall Council's health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee.