Alderney to hold three elections in 2022

Three elections will take place in Alderney before the end of 2022.

A by-election will be held on 15 October to replace Rhys Jenkins, who resigned as an Alderney States member, and a general election will be held in November to elect five members in place of those whose four-year terms will expire.

A plebiscite will take place on 10 December to nominate two of the 10 States members to represent the island in the Guernsey States of Deliberation.

Policy and Finance Chairman Ian Carter encouraged islanders to think about putting themselves forward.

“I would urge as many of members of the community who are eligible to consider committing to this public service to the island and suggest that they talk to existing and former States members or the returning officer about the role, what it involves, the time commitment and the qualities that are useful in fulfilling that role," he said.

The polling station for all three will be the Island hall and voting will be held between 09:30 and 18:30 BST.