Singer-songwriter Amy Wadge has had a jury’s verdict tattooed on her arm after she and popstar Ed Sheeran were victorious in a copyright trial over blockbuster track Thinking Out Loud.

Ms Wadge, who is based in Church Village, Rhondda Cynon Taf, co-wrote the song with Sheeran, her friend of 17 years.

A court in New York ruled the pair had not copied Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On, despite claims from heirs of Gaye's co-writer.

In her first interview since the victory, Ms Wadge told Carol Vorderman on BBC Radio Wales that she knew the decision was “something historic”.