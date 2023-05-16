A restaurant manager has contradicted evidence given by a former Met Police officer who said she was never shown CCTV footage of a car driven by Wayne Couzens when he exposed himself to female members of staff.

Samantha Lee is said to have failed to make "the correct investigative inquiries" over two flashing incidents involving Couzens, when she worked as a PC with the force.

Workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Swanley, Kent, said Couzens exposed himself to them on 14 and 27 February 2021.

Ms Lee attended the restaurant on 3 March to interview the manager, Sam Taylor, hours before Sarah Everard was kidnapped by Couzens in Clapham, south-west London.