People who work in education are being invited to create the new inclusion charter for education and early years in Jersey.

The charter would aim to provide inclusive education across the island, the government said.

Parents, teachers, early years and education practitioners have been invited to partake in workshops to build the new charter.

The Children, Young People, Education and Skills Department (CYPES) will lead the events, which will be held in May.

It said the charter would "comprise principles" to help those who work with children "understand how to best support" and involve them in education.

CYPES provided online surveys at the beginning of 2023 on their "experiences of inclusion in the island".

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said the workshops would help further develop the charter.

"Our aim is for our definition and principles of Inclusive Education and Early Years to reflect the views of Jersey’s whole community," she said.

"I am confident that together we can create an inclusive education system in Jersey where every child and young person is supported to reach their potential."

The workshops will take place between 16 and 24 May at the Jersey Library, Haute Vallée School and online.