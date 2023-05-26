Ms Jedrkowiak was described at Kingston Crown Court as a "bright, lively, positive lady".

She and Mr Akpomedaye had met online in January 2021 and dated for roughly a year before Ms Jedrkowiak ended it, the police say.

Det Ch Insp Brian Howie, of the Met Police, said that “Anna was scared of him" and attempted to end the relationship.

When she did, he said to her: “We will be together no matter what… I will find you."

Akpomedaye, of Blewitt Street, Newport, travelled to Ealing on 15 May last year.

He went to the Las Iguanas restaurant where Ms Jedrkowiak worked, but she was not on shift.

The following day he returned and this time Ms Jedrkowiak was working.

After her shift ended, Akpomedaye donned a balaclava and followed her until they were in the alleyway.

He attempted a decapitation in the attack, just after midnight on 17 May 2022, detectives believe.

Det Ch Insp Howie said the "ferocity with which she was attacked was extreme".