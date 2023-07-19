A 78-year-old man waited more than 12 hours for an ambulance after fracturing his spine before later dying in hospital, an inquest has heard.

George Howell, of Rhyl, Denbighshire, died a day after falling out of bed in the middle of the night while reaching for a drink of water on 1 August 2022.

But a cardiologist who treated him told the inquest in Ruthin there was no guarantee he could have survived the fall, even if he had received hospital treatment sooner.

Coroner Kate Robertson recorded a narrative conclusion and said his cause of death was due to falling out of bed.