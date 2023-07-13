Two guinea pigs are being cared for by the RSPCA after they were found abandoned outside a church near Nottingham.

A local resident spotted the pair inside a cage without food or water at St Mark’s Church in Longridge Road, Woodthorpe, on 30 June.

She took them home and fed them before they were collected by the charity.

The RSPCA said their owner could have been struggling to look after them because of the cost-of-living crisis.