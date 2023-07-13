Guinea pigs found abandoned in churchyard
Two guinea pigs are being cared for by the RSPCA after they were found abandoned outside a church near Nottingham.
A local resident spotted the pair inside a cage without food or water at St Mark’s Church in Longridge Road, Woodthorpe, on 30 June.
She took them home and fed them before they were collected by the charity.
The RSPCA said their owner could have been struggling to look after them because of the cost-of-living crisis.
The guinea pigs were taken to the RSPCA Derby and District Branch and given the names Marzipan and Marmite.
Inspector Pam Bird said they were both in good condition and did not require veterinary treatment.
However they were "extremely nervous and frightened" and did not seem used to human interaction.
“It was a strange place to leave them in all truth," she said.
"They were certainly not happy at being handled but considering what they had been through it was no surprise they were terrified.
“Abandoning pets like these in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do."
Ms Bird has asked anyone with information about the abandoned guinea pigs to contact the RSPCA.