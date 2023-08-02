Guernsey skatepark transformed with artwork

A skatepark in Guernsey has been transformed with creative and colourful works of art.

Two artists from the UK have worked all week to spray paint creative murals on fixtures at Jubilee Skatepark in Beau Sejour.

The art project was funded by Art for Guernsey, with designs created in partnership with the Youth Commission and Guernsey Skateparks.

Street artist, Charlie McFarley, said battling with the weather this week to get the work done had been "tough" due to strong winds.