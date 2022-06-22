Ex-servicewoman does Cumbria Way with crutch
1 of 6
- Published
A woman medically discharged from the RAF after injuring her ankle has conquered the 79-mile (127km) Cumbria Way with a crutch.
Sarah Curran, 33, from Keswick, has set herself a number of hiking goals, as part of her rehabilitation.
Ms Curran - a former runner - was told by a consultant she would never be able to do the sport again after rolling her ankle during an RAF training session.
She says completing the Cumbria Way had given her more determination.
'Ticking off fells'
Ms Curran said: "When I injured my ankle I sank into a deep depression as I'd been in the RAF for five years and had always been a runner, but the news of bone damage to my ankle and being told I'd never run again, hit me hard.
"My family took me to the Lake District and encouraged me to try and reach the top of a fell and ever since I've built up my strength and have been ticking off the fells ever since."
Ms Curran, who set off from Ulverston, took the route through the Lake District before finishing in Carlisle city centre.
She said conquering it in five days had been a major achievement, as she struggles with daily pain.
Last year she hiked a marathon distance around Ullswater and said she believed hiking in the Lake District helped focus her mind.
She said the third day had been a "struggle" on the route between Great Langdale and Keswick and admitted there had been tears.
She said her highlights of the 79-mile (127km) journey were discovering parts of Cumbria she had never seen before.
'Pure happiness'
Ms Curran said: "My ultimate highlight was funnily enough on day three, the one I found hard, and the Langdale Valley where there's a steep ascent and then a deep valley and the views were incredible - it was like a different world.
"All the way the views took my breath away and every time I'm hiking and I reach a summit, I feel strong again and can push the pain to one side.
"It gives me pure happiness and freedom."
Next month Ms Curran will embark on a 31-mile (50km) Yorkshire Ultra hike in a day with her sister, raising funds for Mountain Rescue England and Wales.