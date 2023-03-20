The name of a seaside and port town has been misspelled on a village sign.

A newly installed signpost in Kirton, Suffolk, points to "Flexistowe" instead of Felixstowe.

The error has caused amusement in the village, said Colin Shaw, Kirton and Falkenham Parish Council's clerk.

He said it was "quite obviously a mistake" and they would be advising Suffolk County Council, which installed the sign, of the error.