Name of seaside town misspelled on village sign
- Published
The name of a seaside and port town has been misspelled on a village sign.
A newly installed signpost in Kirton, Suffolk, points to "Flexistowe" instead of Felixstowe.
The error has caused amusement in the village, said Colin Shaw, Kirton and Falkenham Parish Council's clerk.
He said it was "quite obviously a mistake" and they would be advising Suffolk County Council, which installed the sign, of the error.
Mr Shaw said the sign went up at the end of last week and was intended to be a "rather special sign" at a key junction in the village.
It had taken three years to get the sign, he said.
"It's not a deliberate mistake, it's just an error," Mr Shaw added.
Felixstowe, which is a beach resort and the UK's busiest container port, is spelled correctly on the other side, as are all of the other place names.
The BBC has approached the county council for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external