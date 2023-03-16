Tricky helicopter rescue of Ben Nevis ridge climbers
At a glance
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and a coastguard helicopter crew have carried out a tricky rescue on Ben Nevis
They were called out on Tuesday night to two climbers stuck on Tower Ridge
Members of the rescue team had to be lowered by rope to where the climbers were
They were then flown from the scene by the helicopter
- Published
Two climbers had to be rescued after getting stuck on Tower Ridge on Ben Nevis on Tuesday night.
The pair were cragfast - unable to ascend or descend - on a route on the North Face of Britain's highest mountain.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was assisted by Inverness Coastguard helicopter in the rescue operation.
The rescue team lowered two of its members by rope to where the climbers were, after the helicopter crew was initially unable to reach them.
Lochaber MRT said the coastguard crew then carried out "some exceptional flying" to extract the climbers and their rescuers.
The helicopter later returned for the rest of the Lochaber team, saving them a long climb back off Ben Nevis.
Lochaber MRT described the tricky rescue operation, which was completed in the early hours of Wednesday, as "a bit spicy".
Tower Ridge poses one of the longest climbs in the UK.
At about 800m (2,624ft) in length, it leads to the summit of Ben Nevis.
In climbing, Tower Ridge is described as one of the finest winter climbs due to its alpine conditions.