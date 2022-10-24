Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said.
The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed.
The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15 October.
Paramedics and police attended, but they were both pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released through Bedfordshire Police, the couple's family said they were originally from Manchester and had lived in Potton for the last four years.
It said: "Their tragic passing has shocked everyone, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from everyone whose lives they have touched."
They said the three-year-old child was "being supported by friends and family".
Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch."
