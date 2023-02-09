A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after an 85-year-old partially sighted man was attacked in his home.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man knocked on the front door of a property near Ruddington Lane in Wilford at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The suspect - said to be at least 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall and wearing a light-coloured jacket - pushed over the pensioner before stealing his wallet and fleeing, a spokesman said.

A 32-year-old has been detained, but officers are appealing to members of the public for information.