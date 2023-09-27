Motorcyclist, 18, killed in collision
An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A3100 near Guildford.
The collision, which involved two motorbikes, happened shortly before 20:30 BST on Old Portsmouth Road, close to the junction with Tilthams Corner Road.
The victim died at the scene, where medical treatment was also given to a 19-year-old man.
He remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been travelling along the A3100 between Tilthams Corner Road and New Pond Road between 20:15 and 20:30 BST.
