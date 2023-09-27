An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A3100 near Guildford.

The collision, which involved two motorbikes, happened shortly before 20:30 BST on Old Portsmouth Road, close to the junction with Tilthams Corner Road.

The victim died at the scene, where medical treatment was also given to a 19-year-old man.

He remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.