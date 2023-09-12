The first of a set of new hybrid riverboats has been launched on the Thames.

Operator Uber Boat by Thames Clippers – which runs services between Putney and Barking – unveiled its £7m Earth Clipper craft earlier.

Billed as Europe’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferry, it will operate solely on battery power while travelling through central London.

West of Battersea Power Station and east of Tower Bridge, its batteries will recharge while the vessel uses bio-fuelled power to propel itself.