Hybrid high-speed passenger ferry launched on Thames

Noah Vickers
Local Democracy Reporting Service

The first of a set of new hybrid riverboats has been launched on the Thames.

Operator Uber Boat by Thames Clippers – which runs services between Putney and Barking – unveiled its £7m Earth Clipper craft earlier.

Billed as Europe’s first hybrid high-speed passenger ferry, it will operate solely on battery power while travelling through central London.

West of Battersea Power Station and east of Tower Bridge, its batteries will recharge while the vessel uses bio-fuelled power to propel itself.

Thames Clipper

The boat is almost the length of two tennis courts laid end to end

The boat is expected to provide an almost 90% carbon dioxide reduction, compared with running solely on conventional marine diesel.

It is also the company’s largest boat yet, at 40m long – almost the length of two tennis courts laid end to end – and has a capacity of 230 passengers.

Sean Collins, the firm’s CEO, said in addition to its green credentials, the new boat was also “significantly quieter than any other vessel in our fleet”.

He added: “It will, I hope, demonstrate to our customers and to visitors to London, that green technology for the marine sector is achievable and Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has started its journey on to net zero.”

Thames Clipper

Is it also the quietest boat in the fleet

The company’s target is to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and be at net zero by 2040.

“We’ve already got two more hybrid boats under development, with plans being drawn up for another two,” said Mr Collins.

The CEO also revealed that a new fully electrified cross-river ferry was planned to run between Surrey Quays and Canary Wharf, due for delivery in the spring of 2025.

