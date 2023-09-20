Bus passenger numbers surge in post-Covid recovery
Guernsey bus use has surged, with 1.26 million journeys from January to August, a 16.13% increase on the same period in 2022, data shows.
It shows July and August were the busiest since August 2019, with more than 190,000 passengers each month.
It comes after three years of journeys being affected by Covid-19 and home-working, the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure heard.
The surge also followed the June launch of the Guernsey Bus app.
The app enables passengers to plan their trips and track buses in real time.
The free bus service during the Island Games in July also attracted nearly 60,000 riders.
Committee vice-president Adrian Gabriel said: "This upward trend reflects well on the public’s confidence in the quality and affordability of the service and demonstrates that a reliable, well-funded service is a real benefit to the community."
