Guernsey bus use has surged, with 1.26 million journeys from January to August, a 16.13% increase on the same period in 2022, data shows.

It shows July and August were the busiest since August 2019, with more than 190,000 passengers each month.

It comes after three years of journeys being affected by Covid-19 and home-working, the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure heard.

The surge also followed the June launch of the Guernsey Bus app.