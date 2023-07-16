Gardaí (Irish police) have seized drugs with an estimated value of €2.1m (£1.8m) during searches in counties Kildare and Westmeath.

During an initial search on Saturday, police recovered 29kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2m.

They said €112,050 in cash was also seized.

Subsequent searches led to the discovery of cannabis with an estimated value of €125,000, a pill manufacturing facility and a cannabis cultivation facility.