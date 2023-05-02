The country is in the middle of a huge animal welfare crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and cost-of-living pressures, an animal rescue charity says.

Greyhound Gap in Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, has about 60 dogs in its kennels and a waiting list for about 100 more, founder Lisa Cartwright explained.

Pet ownership surged during the pandemic and owners then struggled with mounting financial stress.

"We are drowning in dogs," Ms Cartwright said.

"We are probably locked in the midst of the biggest animal welfare crisis that I've known in my 23 years of rescue history."