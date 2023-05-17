Dozens of cannabis plants have been discovered in a house by police in Ramsgate following a routine check of a car.

On Monday, officers approached a parked vehicle in Argyll Drive as they investigated suspected drug-dealing. Following a vehicle search, they found a locking knife in the glovebox.

A further search at a property found 35 mature cannabis plants and a collection of prohibited bladed weapons.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man from Ramsgate, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and further arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.