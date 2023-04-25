More than 1,000 street parties are being planned in Kent, Sussex and Surrey for King Charles III's coronation.

A total of 1,042 applications for road closures have been received by councils across the South East.

Most of the proposed street parties will take place on Sunday 7 May as part of The Coronation Big Lunch.

Party organisers are expecting large crowds, similar in number to those for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last June.