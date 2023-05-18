Mr Benson said it was "only right" Mr Slater was given a fitting send off.

He said: "Their generation gave an awful lot, and some of them made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can all enjoy the freedoms we do today.

"We want to ensure Wilf gets the send off he deserves and one that he would have got perhaps15 or 20 years ago when many of those he served alongside were still with us."

Aged 14, Mr Slater joined the Home Guard in Little Weighton near Beverley, East Yorkshire, his family said, before joining the Army when he turned 18 in 1944.

He served with 2nd Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment, seeing active service in north-west Europe and later Egypt and Palestine.

In 1945, four days after his 19th birthday, Mr Slater was shot in both legs by a German sniper during an attack on a farmhouse. He was evacuated and treated in Ghent, Belgium, before recuperating in Knokke, also in Belgium, before returning to his duties.

In later years, Mr Slater - who did not have any children - was an active member of East Yorkshire's veterans' community and had, over the years, returned to former battlegrounds to honour fallen comrades.