Ms Parkin said she popped to a local shop last month and bought two cards before returning home.

“I scratched the first one and saw that I’d won and just sat there.

"I can’t even remember if I scratched the second one, it’s all a bit of a blur!

"I remember calling my friend Tony and asking him to pop round to help me check it."

Wrapping the winning card in a tea towel for safekeeping she had to wait until the next day for it to be checked and declared a winner.

"It’s safe to say I didn’t sleep a wink that night,” she said.

The former delivery driver and keen angler, Ms Parkin said the new vehicle will allow her to go "further afield for my catch".

A﻿s well as fishing trips and a planned holiday to Cairo and the Maldives, Ms Parkin said the money had made a big difference to everyday things.

“I still can’t believe it; I normally get bad luck. This win is going to help me so much.

"Only last week I found a leak in my hosepipe and couldn’t justify buying a new one at £48. I’ve just been out and bought one for £52," she said.