Campervan joy for scratchcard winner
A woman from Nottingham who won £300,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard has said she has spent part of it on a new campervan - and a garden hose.
Bought at a local convenience store, Karen Parkin said the top Cosmic Cash prize was revealed in the kitchen of her Basford home - with the rest of the day being "a bit of a blur".
Ms Parkin, 51, said she started playing scratchcards some time ago after seeing a woman queuing in front of her claim a £50,000 prize.
She has already replaced her aging campervan, bought the new hose she previously couldn't afford and promised to take her mother to Egypt.
Ms Parkin said she popped to a local shop last month and bought two cards before returning home.
“I scratched the first one and saw that I’d won and just sat there.
"I can’t even remember if I scratched the second one, it’s all a bit of a blur!
"I remember calling my friend Tony and asking him to pop round to help me check it."
Wrapping the winning card in a tea towel for safekeeping she had to wait until the next day for it to be checked and declared a winner.
"It’s safe to say I didn’t sleep a wink that night,” she said.
The former delivery driver and keen angler, Ms Parkin said the new vehicle will allow her to go "further afield for my catch".
As well as fishing trips and a planned holiday to Cairo and the Maldives, Ms Parkin said the money had made a big difference to everyday things.
“I still can’t believe it; I normally get bad luck. This win is going to help me so much.
"Only last week I found a leak in my hosepipe and couldn’t justify buying a new one at £48. I’ve just been out and bought one for £52," she said.