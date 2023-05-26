Two men have been arrested as part of a murder inquiry after the body of a man was found inside a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Kennedy Gardens in Billingham, on Teesside, at about 06:40 BST on Thursday and discovered the man, who was in his 50s.

The arrested men, aged 56 and 44, have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Cleveland Police said it did not believe there was any wider risk to the public.