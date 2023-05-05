According to Lloyds, transactions at the Corringham branch fell by 64% between 2017 and 2022.

The group said 79% of their customers used other forms of banking, including via the phone or internet, or visited other branches.

Lloyds Bank said it was contacting customers to inform them about alternate local banking services.

These included the post office and local cash machines, as well as branches in nearby areas.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: "Visits to our Corringham branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank digitally.

"When the branch closes in August, customers can continue to bank in person with us in the Basildon branch, or at the local post office on London Road."

The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, Stephen Metcalfe, met Lloyds’ public affairs manager for the East and South East and the manager of the local branch on 18 April to discuss constituents’ concerns.

"Lloyds Bank has assured me that it is doing everything it can to ensure its customers are well supported before its Corringham branch closes," he said.

Lloyds said that there would be no job losses as a result of the closure and its employees would be offered roles at other branches or in other parts of the business.