Dog and two cats killed in house fire
- Published
A dog and two cats have died in a house fire in Derbyshire.
Firefighters were called to a burning property in Sunningdale Avenue, Heanor, just before 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the home was well alight when they arrived and although 10 cats and a dog were rescued, the other three animals did not survive.
The occupants were not home at the time, the fire service said.
Fire crews from Heanor, Ilkeston and Nottingham were able to extinguish the blaze but the house was severely damaged.
An investigation found the fire, which started on the ground floor, was caused by an electrical fault.
