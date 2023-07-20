A dog and two cats have died in a house fire in Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to a burning property in Sunningdale Avenue, Heanor, just before 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the home was well alight when they arrived and although 10 cats and a dog were rescued, the other three animals did not survive.

The occupants were not home at the time, the fire service said.