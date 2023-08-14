Historic headland handed over to council for £1
At a glance
The transfer of a leisure centre and headland from Cornwall Council to Falmouth Town Council has been completed for £1
Pendennis Leisure charity to enter 125-year lease with Falmouth Town Council to secure the Ships and Castles leisure centre for the community in the future
The centre will reopen as a community centre in the short-term, and in the long-term plans include building a 25m (82ft) pool and multifunctional activity centre
- Published
A historic headland has been formally handed over to a council for £1.
The Pendennis Headland in Falmouth, Cornwall and the Ships and Castles Leisure Centre have been handed over by Cornwall Council to Falmouth Town Council.
As part of the deal, the Pendennis Leisure charity has been handed a 125-year lease to the leisure centre, which closed in 2022, in the hope it could be reopened.
Cornwall Council's cabinet voted unanimously to transfer the freehold of the building and headland to Falmouth Town Council in December 2022.
Pendennis Leisure said the centre would be reopened as a community centre in the short-term, and long-term plans included building a 25m (82ft) pool and multifunctional activity centre.
Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said local community interest had been key to the transfer.
She said: “Transferring appropriate services and sites into community control is a key part of this deal and demonstrates the Council’s commitment towards enabling vibrant, safe and supportive communities.
“Everyone has been working very hard behind the scenes to transfer ownership of this locally important beautiful part of Cornwall to Falmouth Town Council for the benefit of the community."
Mayor Kirstie Edwards, on behalf of Falmouth Town Council, said the deal had secured the heritage of the headland "for the benefit of all, for ever".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.