Social housing tenant wins battle against bills hike
A social housing tenant has won a tribunal against housing provider Stonewater, which means his rent will be reduced by £100 a month
It is after new charges were brought in that saw residents at Pembroke House in Salisbury paying hundreds of pounds more for rent and energy
Stonewater said it will appeal the decision adding it does not believe this is a test case for others
A man has won a legal battle with a social housing landlord against a large increase in his monthly bills.
Wiltshire social housing provider, Stonewater, faced complaints about its recent hike in charges amounting to hundreds of pounds extra per month for people on the lowest incomes.
But its Pembroke House tenants in Salisbury have been celebrating after resident Karl Bertenshaw won a tribunal which ordered the landlord to reduce the charges.
Stonewater said it will appeal the decision and explained the rises reflect its own increased energy costs.
Mr Bertenshaw said he is happy Stonewater has been "penalised" for its actions.
"In my opinion, anything that highlights Stonewater's extortionate rent prices is a good thing," he said.
"The rent tribunal has deducted £100 from the rent, but my service charge is still £92 a week."
Like council houses, social housing is intended for people with fewer means, providing lower rents and more security than the private-rental market.
But unlike council houses, the landlords are housing associations often with large property portfolios, in this case the charity Stonewater.
At the start of April, the amount paid in rent by Pembroke House residents rose by 11%, and the amount for energy for some tenants rose by more than 400%.
Resident Dorreen Daley, 69, said she has not been able to sleep at night due to the increases.
"I'm suffering from headaches and stress," she said.
James Munro, 78, who also lives at the property, said his "only hope" is the tribunal decision.
"I hear Stonewater is refusing it but frankly they're going to have two thousand more people going to the tribunal," he said.
'Not a test case'
Stonewater said Mr Bertenshaw's case was not a 'test case' or judgement on its rent approach which reflects government guidance.
“The Tribunal’s decision applies to one specific property, with a particularly complex repairs history," it said.
"We are disappointed with the Tribunal’s decision and are appealing it.
"Based on the Tribunal’s view of the local market, the rent equates to £40 a week, which would make it by far the cheapest in Wiltshire."
The company said it does not make any profit on energy.
"The amount charged to customers reflects the actual cost to Stonewater.
"We have recently signed new energy contracts and will pass on any savings to customers as soon as possible," it added.
