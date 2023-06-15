He argued that the conditions, where inmates were not allowed to leave their cells, and food and medicine was dropped off once a day, breached the European Convention of Human Rights.

Mr Mellor also raised concerns he was only allowed to shower on day 8, but the the DHA said facilities would have required disinfection after every use, which could not have been managed due to a serious staffing shortage.

Delays in providing medicine and the substitution of methadone for Buprenorphine, which he said led to him suffering withdrawal symptoms, formed another part in the his claim.

He also argued the DHA had not upheld its duty of care to to look after the wellbeing of inmates.

However, Deemster Cope ruled that access to healthcare and treatment was "more than adequate", and the extreme measures were introduced to protect detainees and staff from the virus, upholding the DHA's duty of care.

Claims by four other prisoners held at the same time were settled out of court by the department.

In a statement after the ruling was published, the DHA said while it appreciated the measures were "particularly difficult" for staff and prisoners, "robust measures" were needed to ensure its continued safe and secure operation as the only prison on the island.