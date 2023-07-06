A man has lost three false teeth and has minor facial injuries after he was punched in the face outside a nightclub in Jersey, police have said.

Officers said the assault took place in Bath Street outside Havana Night Club, at about 02:30 BST, on Sunday.

States of Jersey Police said the two men argued briefly outside the club when one of them punched the other in the face.

Members of the public intervened and separated the men, and the suspect walked off in the direction of West Centre with two women.