Estate agent suspended by firm over complaints
An estate agent is facing an internal investigation after claims by some customers he faked house viewings and offers.
The online property site for Ian Wyn-Jones has been suspended by the estate agent platform eXp UK while it carries out a review of complaints.
It followed claims made in an ITV Wales Y Byd ar Bedwar investigation.
The agent Mr Wyn-Jones has told Newyddion S4C that he denied the allegations made against him.
The accusations also included a claim he failed to pass on offers to buy properties, which is a legal obligation on all estate agents.
Tracy Jones, from Penygroes, Gwynedd, had asked the estate agent to sell her late mother's home but told the ITV investigation that she was given feedback on a property viewing she insisted had not taken place.
She said she welcomed the move to suspend him from the eXp platform.
"I'm so, so glad that this has come to the forefront, as he has impacted on so many lives, and people should know how he truly operates," she said.
Property experts have suggested false reviews or offers can help convince sellers to stay on estate agents' books - before potentially looking for another agent to get involved, as well as also creating an impression for buyers that a property is highly sought after.
The eXp platform hosts a network of independent and self-employed estate agents, providing them with an online presence, and office support.
It has removed Mr Wyn-Jones' site from the platform, and has confirmed it is investigating the claims and complaints made on Y Byd ar Bedwar.
"We will make a further statement once our internal review of the matter has concluded. Meantime Ian has been suspended from the eXp platform pending the investigation's outcome," said an eXp official.
Mr Wyn-Jones has refused to respond fully to BBC requests about the allegations, but said he denied the claims made against him.
Asked if had faked reviews, he responded that was impossible for him to do so, but said he was not available to make any further comment.