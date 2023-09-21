An estate agent is facing an internal investigation after claims by some customers he faked house viewings and offers.

The online property site for Ian Wyn-Jones has been suspended by the estate agent platform eXp UK while it carries out a review of complaints.

It followed claims made in an ITV Wales Y Byd ar Bedwar investigation.

The agent Mr Wyn-Jones has told Newyddion S4C that he denied the allegations made against him.