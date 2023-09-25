Firefighters sent to deer trapped in school fence

A deer trapped in a fenceEssex County Fire & Rescue Service

The firefighters checked over the deer and it trotted away

Firefighters rescued a deer after it got trapped in metal railings in Essex.

A crew used hydraulic equipment to free the animal at the Walton Pre-School site in Standley Road, Walton-on-the-Naze, on Sunday morning.

The firefighters checked over the deer and it trotted away.

It appeared to be unharmed, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

