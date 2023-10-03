Government 'to fund 50 medical school places'
Worcester University is one of five across the country to receive new government-funded medical school places, the government has said
It is part of a bid to boost the NHS workforce over the next 15 years, according to the Department of Health
The university's medical school opened to its first pupils last month
Health bosses said training students locally would make a difference to the services offered to patients
The government has said it is to fund 50 student places at a university's new medical school.
A four-year graduate course began at Worcester University's Three Counties Medical School last month.
Health and Social Care secretary, Steve Barclay, is set to announce it as one of five universities to get a share next September of 200 funded places.
University of Worcester vice chancellor and chief executive, Professor David Green, said he was "delighted".
Of the current intake at the school, 20 places are part-funded by grants from NHS bodies in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, with a further 24 spots comprised of self-funded international students.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the government's funding of 50 places in Worcester from September 2024 was full and covered the four-year programme of study.
The government said the funding was part of a 15-year NHS Workforce Plan announced in the summer.
Chief Executive of NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire, Simon Trickett, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news.
"Training more doctors locally will make a huge difference to the services we can offer local patients and we’d encourage young people who want to be doctors to consider studying here."
