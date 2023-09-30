A community centre and GP surgery in Nottinghamshire which was destroyed by a fire is being rebuilt and could be back open as early as the Spring.

The blaze broke out at Gotham Memorial Hall, off Nottingham Road, in February.

The building, which also housed the Orchard Surgery Practice, was gutted in the fire.

But it is now being rebuilt and will include the GP surgery which is expected to have some new features.

Patients have had to travel to surgery’s Kegworth site for treatment while the memorial hall has been out of action.