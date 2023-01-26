Parking restrictions introduced near school
Drivers have been warned about new restrictions being introduced near a school in Gedling after complaints about obstructive parking.
Nottinghamshire County Council said single and double yellow lines would be added to Wood Lane and Yew Tree Lane.
It comes after residents reported parking restricting visibility and movement in the area.
The council said the issues were largely caused by visitors to Carlton-le-Willows Academy and Gedling Woods.
The single yellow lines would restrict drivers from waiting or parking on one side of Wood Lane between 08:00 and 18:00 on weekdays.
The council said this would increase the safety of pupils walking to the academy.
Councillor Neil Clarke said: “Wood Lane is a key route to access Carlton-Le-Willows Academy, both for vehicles and pedestrians.
"It is important that everyone should be able to get to and from their place of education safely.
“It is great that people want to visit green spaces like Gedling Woods, however doing so should not put other road users at risk.
"It is our hope that these parking restrictions will improve safety in the area."