A row has broken out over access to a route leading to one of Scotland's most remote Munros.

Network Rail Scotland has locked gates at a crossing on the Highland main line used by walkers and cyclists to reach Ben Alder in the central Highlands.

The company said it had taken the action for health and safety reasons, and said there was another access point further down the line.

Ramblers Scotland and Ben Alder Estate said the gates had been locked without consultation.