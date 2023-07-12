More than £4m is being spent restoring some of Cumbria's largest habitats.

Landowners, farmers and conservationists are working together to improve more than 84,000 acres (34,000 hectares) of woodland, peatland and wetlands.

The group, Cumbria Connect, said its first project would be to boost water vole populations, one of the county's most threatened native species.

A spokesman said the project would "breathe new life into cherished landscapes".