Government offers £56,000 for full-time foster carers
At a glance
Government of Jersey runs recruitment drive for intensive foster carers
Training is provided for the full-time role, which has a salary of up to £56,000
Information sessions are being held for anyone intersted in the role
- Published
The Government of Jersey has launched a new campaign to recruit more intensive foster carers.
The role, which is a full-time commitment for those who apply, comes with a salary of up to £56,000, the government said.
Carers work with a "support network" and professional team to help children, some of whom have high-level complex needs.
The government said there was a "rising level of need" with more care "urgently needed".
Connétable Richard Vibert, assistant minister for children and education, said intensive fostering was a "significant commitment".
He added: "Children and young people will form long-lasting and trusting relationships with their carers and feel safe, secure, and able to build and maintain friendships.
"This will improve their self-esteem and provide them with the strong foundations they need to make a success of their future.”
Training and preparation for the role are provided, the government said.
There is an annual salary of up to £56,159, it added, as well as maintenance, holiday, birthday and Christmas allowances.
A call for intensive foster carers in February 2022 resulted in four applicants but more are needed.
The government's campaign is running online and with face-to-face sessions.
These are:
• Tuesday 18 July 18:00 BST to 20:00 at Communicare, St Brelade
• Wednesday 19 July 13:00 to 14:00, The Studio, 28-30 The Parade, St Helier
• Thursday 20 July 18:00 to 10:00, St Clement’s Parish Hall
• Monday 24 July 18:00, virtual event. Sign-up via Eventbrite
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.