The government is looking for full-time foster carers to cope with growing demand

The Government of Jersey has launched a new campaign to recruit more intensive foster carers.

The role, which is a full-time commitment for those who apply, comes with a salary of up to £56,000, the government said.

Carers work with a "support network" and professional team to help children, some of whom have high-level complex needs.

The government said there was a "rising level of need" with more care "urgently needed".

Connétable Richard Vibert, assistant minister for children and education, said intensive fostering was a "significant commitment".

He added: "Children and young people will form long-lasting and trusting relationships with their carers and feel safe, secure, and able to build and maintain friendships.

"This will improve their self-esteem and provide them with the strong foundations they need to make a success of their future.”

Training and preparation for the role are provided, the government said.

There is an annual salary of up to £56,159, it added, as well as maintenance, holiday, birthday and Christmas allowances.

A call for intensive foster carers in February 2022 resulted in four applicants but more are needed.

The government's campaign is running online and with face-to-face sessions.

These are:

• Tuesday 18 July 18:00 BST to 20:00 at Communicare, St Brelade

• Wednesday 19 July 13:00 to 14:00, The Studio, 28-30 The Parade, St Helier

• Thursday 20 July 18:00 to 10:00, St Clement’s Parish Hall

• Monday 24 July 18:00, virtual event. Sign-up via Eventbrite

