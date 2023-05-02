Knife crime: Life-saving bleed kit set up in town
At a glance
A bleed control kit is being installed next to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings
Campaigners say the kit, which costs about £550, could help save a stab victim's life
Similar schemes have been set up in London, Birmingham and Bristol
A new first aid station is to be installed in Hastings, East Sussex, to offer life-saving help to anyone who suffers a stab wound.
The bleed control cabinet will contain specialist equipment to help stem extreme blood loss before ambulance crews arrive.
It will be located next to the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.
The founder of the organisers of the scheme, Project Youth, said he hoped it could play a part in saving lives.
“I dread to think that a young person could lose their life if one of these kits wasn’t there,” Carl Scott said.
“That is why I am putting this kit up, and want it there as a prevention so hopefully I can save someone’s life if this kit was used.”
The kit costs in the region of £550.
Connor Ansell, 16, was fatally stabbed with a hunting-style knife in nearby St Leonards in 2017.
His best friend Kyle Miller said the first aid station in Hastings had the ability to save lives.
“I wish these were around five years ago when the incident happened with Connor,” he said.
“I feel like this has the potential to save a lot of lives and help a lot of teenagers. If they find themselves in that situation, then that is there for them to use.”
Mr Ansell’s killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for nine years for the manslaughter of the teenager.
Similar initiatives have been launched in London, Birmingham and Bristol.
