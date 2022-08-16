A man was kicked in the face and knocked unconscious during a "large disturbance" that involved up to 20 people in Jersey, police have said.

The man in his 30s was taken to the General Hospital and treated for a cut to his nose and a split lip.

It happened in the area of Rue Du Funchal, St Helier, outside St James’ Wine Bar on Friday at about 02:00 BST.

The States of Jersey Police said one of the men involved was described as white, short black hair, stocky build, about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall and had on a long sleeved smart white shirt, light blue jeans and white trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.