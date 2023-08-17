Ms Johns explained the snake in its egg should have hatched as twins, but the embryo did not split resulting in the two heads.

"I was shocked. A bit of disbelief to begin with because they are rare," she said.

Snakes born with two heads usually have a shorter lifespan than other snakes.

Ms Johns added: "It's fascinating but it is still sad. If we ever felt it got to the stage where he was deteriorating or wasn't doing well, or was uncomfortable or in pain, then that's when we'd re-evaluate the situation."

The shop owner said they would not be selling the snake and were currently open to name suggestions for each head.

Talking about the species Western Hognose, Ms Johns said: "I just love them. I love that they're quite feisty and quite sassy.

"They're not always great for a beginner because they let out this little hiss to say 'leave me alone' they're quite vocal."