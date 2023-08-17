A man who admitted keeping his former flatmate's body in a freezer for nearly two years has also admitted fraud after he took money from his account.

Damion Johnson pleaded guilty in May to keeping the body of John Wainwright, 71, hidden at a property in Birmingham.

The 53-year-old had previously denied three counts of fraud by false representation and was due to go on trial in November.

But on Thursday he changed his pleas at Derby Crown Court.