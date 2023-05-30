E-scooter rider, 13, seriously injured in crash
- Published
A 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was involved in a crash with a car while riding an e-scooter.
Police were called at about 17:40 BST on Saturday to reports of a crash involving a car and an e-scooter on Station Road in Sidmouth.
The road was closed while investigations took place.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.