A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 62-year-old woman in Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

The body of Catherine Henry, 62, was found at an address in Bridge Street in the County Louth town on 24 May.

Luke Donnelly, 26, appeared at Dundalk District Court on Friday evening.

Gardaí (Irish police) Detective Sergeant Noel Mohan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that Mr Donnelly had been charged at 20:52 (local time) on Friday.

Solicitor Aimee McCumiskey made an application for legal aid for the accused and handed a statement of means into the court.

She asked that Mr Donnelly receive appropriate medical and psychiatric attention.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded Luke Donnelly in custody to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

He is due to appear again before Dundalk District Court via videolink next Wednesday.