Witness appeal after three men stabbed
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after three men presented themselves at a Surrey hospital with stab wounds.
Officers were called following reports of a group fighting outside Unite Services Club in Egham at about 01:30 BST.
The group dispersed prior to the police arriving, but a crash involving a BMW, a Mercedes and a parked Chevrolet occurred in Springfield Rise at about 02:45 BST.
Shortly after, three men in their 20s presented themselves at hospital with stab wounds, which they received medical treatment for, Surrey Police said.
Three men, aged 23, 24 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police want to speak to any witnesses or those with dashcam footage or CCTV.
