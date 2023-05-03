A woman and three children were injured after their van flipped over on the A30 in Cornwall following a suspected hit-and-run, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said their Vauxhall Vivaro Combi collided with a car on the westbound carriageway near Mitchell at about 08:35 BST on 29 April.

The force, which is appealing for witnesses to come forward, said the van ended up on its roof against the roadside barrier and its occupants suffered minor injuries.

The other vehicle, believed to be a black estate car and possibly a Volvo, left the scene of the incident.

Officers investigating are seeking the driver of the car and said they wanted to hear from any driver who may have captured the incident on a dashcam.