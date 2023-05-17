Essex pledges extra £3m to repair potholes

In December 2022, the council said filling potholes was not a priority due to the cost of living crisis.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, data showed that more than 3,000 pothole injury and damage claims were submitted to council since the start of 2021, with pay-outs of £718,288.

An Essex Highways spokesperson stated that all compensation claims were investigated fully, and damages paid if the council was liable.

Its budget for repairing and maintaining roads over the next year was more than £35m.

This did not include the £9m investment announced in February and the additional £3m.

Of the £9m, £3.46m was allocated for resurfacing, £4m for two footways schemes and £1.54m for carriageway patching.

An extra £1.2m was also allocated to Local Highway Panels for resurfacing.

Additional crews have also been put in place to support Essex Highways teams making the repairs.