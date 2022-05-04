E-scooter rider slashed in park attack

Getty Images

The victim was riding an e-scooter when the attack happened, police said

At a glance

  • An electric scooter rider was injured after being "slashed" in the leg during an altercation

  • Police said the woman had been riding through a park in Sheffield on Sunday evening

  • Three men, all wearing hoodies, are reported to have pushed her to the ground during the attack

  • Witnesses are asked to get in touch with police

An electric scooter rider has been injured after being attacked by three men in Sheffield.

The woman was riding in a park off Gleadless Road at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.

It is reported that three men, wearing hoodies, pushed her to the ground before they were disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

The force said when the woman returned home she noticed "what looks like a slash wound to her leg, which may have been caused by a knife".

Witnesses to the incident, or anybody with information, is asked to get in touch with officers.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk