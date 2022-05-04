E-scooter rider slashed in park attack
An electric scooter rider has been injured after being attacked by three men in Sheffield.
The woman was riding in a park off Gleadless Road at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.
It is reported that three men, wearing hoodies, pushed her to the ground before they were disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.
The force said when the woman returned home she noticed "what looks like a slash wound to her leg, which may have been caused by a knife".
Witnesses to the incident, or anybody with information, is asked to get in touch with officers.
