In pictures: Cold Moon captured by photographers

Full moonStormchaser Al

BBC Weather Watcher Stormchaser Al captured this image over Halesowen

A clear night sky across the West Midlands allowed photographers to capture some stunning images of the last full Moon of 2022.

December's full Moon is traditionally known as the Cold Moon, so called because cold weather and winter typically takes a firm hold this month.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, it is also often referred to as Moon before Yule or Long Nights Moon.

BBC Weather Watchers captured the event in the skies above the region.

Dammo

This picture of the moon over Hillmorton, Warwickshire was taken by Dammo

StorytellerK

A bird is seen in front of the moon at Northwick in Worcestershire

Mrs Baggins

Frost formed overnight in Bromyard, Herefordshire where Mrs Baggins snapped this winter scene

Ludford Sunshine

Ludlow in Shropshire features in this image taken by Ludford Sunshine

Richard

This monochrome image was taken by Richard in Lichfield, Staffordshire

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk