In pictures: Cold Moon captured by photographers
- Published
A clear night sky across the West Midlands allowed photographers to capture some stunning images of the last full Moon of 2022.
December's full Moon is traditionally known as the Cold Moon, so called because cold weather and winter typically takes a firm hold this month.
With Christmas just a few weeks away, it is also often referred to as Moon before Yule or Long Nights Moon.
BBC Weather Watchers captured the event in the skies above the region.
