'Don't come here and misbehave' - police chief
- Published
The Chief Constable of a seaside city has told people not "to come here and misbehave".
BJ Harrington, the boss of Essex Police, gave the warning after the force put in place a dispersal order for Southend from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday.
He said: "This is about setting the tone - to say do not misbehave in Southend as you will be held to account - and it clearly works."
The action was taken after the force said it received information on social media of a potential gathering on Friday.
Chief Insp Jo Collins, District Commander for Southend, said: "This weekend is set to be hot and sunny, and Southend will be open for business but closed for crime.
"If you’re planning to come here and cause trouble – my message to you is don’t bother, because we’ll be waiting for you."
The order gives police the power to direct people suspected of acting anti-socially to leave the area, and if they do not they could be arrested, the force said.
